1 killed, another arrested during law enforcement opn in GSKP, MagSur

Peace and Order • 14:30 PM Fri Oct 20, 2023
COTABATO CITY – A wanted man was killed while his companion was arrested during a law enforcement operation in Gen. SK Pendatun, Maguidnanao del Sur before dawn today.

A report from the office of Colonel Ariel Huesca of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (CIDG-BARMM), CIDG agents, backed by soldiers and police, served warrants of arrest for murder and frustrated murder against two men.

The operation went bloody when one of the subjects of the police operation opened fire, triggering a brief firefight.

Kadafe Kamendan was critically injured and rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.  His companion, Bayan Samal Abdul, was also injured and is undergoing medication.

Police recovered two rifles and ammunition.

