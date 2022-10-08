  Saturday Oct, 08 2022 11:03:06 PM

10 more BIFF members in Maguindanao surrender 

Mindanao Peace Process • 17:30 PM Sat Oct 8, 2022
31
By: 
John M. Unson
The firearms turned in by the 10 erstwhile terrorists. (From 6th ID Public Affairs Office)

COTABATO CITY - Ten more members of the outlawed Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters pledged allegiance to the government Friday.

The 10 BIFF members turned in assorted firearms before they renounced their membership with the group in the presence of Army and police officials at the headquarters of the 601st Infantry Brigade in Barangay Kamasi in Ampatuan, Maguindanao del Norte.

Major Gen. Roy Galido, commander of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division, said Saturday the group agreed to surrender through the intercession of Col. Pangcog of the 601st Infantry Brigade and officials of its component-battalions.

Galido said the 10 BIFF members who have returned to the fold of law, whose identities were withheld for their safety, shall be reintroduced to mainstream society by the 6th ID with the help of different government agencies.

The BIFF has a reputation for attacking members who have surrendered to the government and their relatives.

More than 300 members of the BIFF and its ally, the Dawlah Islamiya, have surrendered to brigades and battalions under 6th ID in the past three years.

Both terrorist groups, operating in the fashion of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria, are tagged in all deadly bombings in central Mindanao since 2014. (John Unson)

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

10 more BIFF members in Maguindanao surrender 

COTABATO CITY - Ten more members of the outlawed Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters pledged allegiance to the government Friday. The 10 BIFF...

PhilHealth XII reaches 95 percent accreditation of KonSulTa providers

KORONADAL CITY - By the end of the third quarter 2022, PhilHealth 12 has already accredited 95 percent of its target KonSulTa Providers (KPs). “We...

6th ID's Maj. Gen Galido to new Army privates: “Avoid drugs, do what is right”

CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao – The Army’s 6th Infantry “Kampilan” Division now has 88 new soldiers who will help in peacekeeping mission of the Armed...

2 women dead, 3 other females hurt in North Cotabato gun attacks

COTABATO CITY --- Two women were killed while three other females were badly wounded in separate gun attacks in Pikit and Mlang towns in North...

2 sugatan sa pagsabog ng pinaniniwalaang granada sa Pikit

KIDAPAWAN CITY - Dalawang lalaki ang sugatan sa tila walang tigil na karahasan sa Pikit, North Cotabato. Ngayong hapon, isang pinaniniwalaang...