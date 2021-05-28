12 die due to COVID-19 in Region 12

Regional COVID-19 tracker as of May 27, 2021 (6:00 PM)

ONE-HUNDRED-THIRTY-SIX (136) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

TWO-HUNDRED (200) NEW RECOVERIES

TWELVE (12) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

Six (6) reported deaths from General Santos City

Three (3) reported deaths from Midsayap, North Cotabato

One (1) reported death from M'lang, North Cotabato, the 10632nd reported confirmed case, 55 years old female. Cause of Death is Respiratory Failure; Diabetes Mellitus Type II with Complication; Confirmed COVID-19 Positive Severe.

One (1) reported death from Koronadal City, South Cotabato, the 9815th reported confirmed case, 88 years old female. Cause of Death is Acute Respiratory Failure Type 1 (Hypoxemia) Secondary to Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Secondary to COVID-19 (Confirmed) Pneumonia Critical; Acute Renal Injury Secondary to Current Multiple Infarct on Chronic Renal Insufficiency; Acute Viral Myocarditis Secondary to COVID-19; Acute Renal Failure.

One (1) reported death from Sto. Niño, South Cotabato, the 10656th reported confirmed case, 56 years old female. Cause of Death is Cardiogenic Shock Secondary to Chronic Pericarditis; COVID-19 Confirmed.

Overall, there are a total of 11,130 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 2,159 (19.40%) are active cases, 8,618 (77.43%) recoveries and 351 (3.15%) COVID-19 related deaths.