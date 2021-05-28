  Friday May, 28 2021 03:16:50 AM

12 die due to COVID-19 in Region 12

HEALTH • 21:00 PM Thu May 27, 2021
25
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez

Regional COVID-19 tracker as of May 27, 2021 (6:00 PM)

ONE-HUNDRED-THIRTY-SIX (136) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

TWO-HUNDRED (200) NEW RECOVERIES

TWELVE (12) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

Six (6) reported deaths from General Santos City

Three (3) reported deaths from Midsayap, North Cotabato

One (1) reported death from M'lang, North Cotabato, the 10632nd reported confirmed case, 55 years old female. Cause of Death is Respiratory Failure; Diabetes Mellitus Type II with Complication; Confirmed COVID-19 Positive Severe.

One (1) reported death from Koronadal City, South Cotabato, the 9815th reported confirmed case, 88 years old female. Cause of Death is Acute Respiratory Failure Type 1 (Hypoxemia) Secondary to Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Secondary to COVID-19 (Confirmed) Pneumonia Critical; Acute Renal Injury Secondary to Current Multiple Infarct on Chronic Renal Insufficiency; Acute Viral Myocarditis Secondary to COVID-19; Acute Renal Failure.

One (1) reported death from Sto. Niño, South Cotabato, the 10656th reported confirmed case, 56 years old female. Cause of Death is Cardiogenic Shock Secondary to Chronic Pericarditis; COVID-19 Confirmed.

Overall, there are a total of 11,130 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 2,159 (19.40%) are active cases, 8,618 (77.43%) recoveries and 351 (3.15%) COVID-19 related deaths.

May be an image of text that says 'Republic of Philippines Department fHealth Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region OFFIGE REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS MAY 2021 6:00 PM GENERAL SANTOS CITY NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE 58 ALAMADA ANTIPAS ARAKAN 1 2 1 1 KABACAN KIDAPAWAN CITY 15 MAGPET MAKILALA 2 6 MATALAM 6 MIDSAYAP PIKIT 1 4 PRESIDENT ROXAS SARANGANI PROVINCE 5 MAASIM MAITUM 1 1 f DOH Center for Health Development Soccsksargen Region (Page1of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Department fHealth Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS MAY 2021 6:00 PM SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE KORONADAL CITY 6 NORALA STO. NIÑO 3 3 SURALLAH TAMPAKAN 1 1 TUPI SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE 2 BAGUMBAYAN ESPERANZA 1 1 5 TACURONG CITY LEBAK LAMBAYONG 8 1 REGION XII 136 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (Page2of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Department fHealth Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region FFICE REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS MAY 2021 6:00 PM PROVINCE/CITY GENERAL SANTOS CITY NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE COVID-19 NEW RECOVERIES 32 BANISILAN MAKILALA 1 1 MATALAM PIGCAWAYAN 2 2 PRESIDENT ROXAS SARANGANI PROVINCE 12 ALABEL COTABATO PROVINCE 108 BANGA 1 KORONADAL CITY 23 NORALA 1 POLOMOLOK 8 SURALLAH 1 T'BOLI 3 TAMPAKAN 3 TANTANGAN REGION XII 2 200 (Page of f DOH Center for Health Soccsksargen Region 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

 

