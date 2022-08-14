12 terrorist group combatants yield to Army in Maguindanao

CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao – Twelve more members of the terrorist group have voluntarily surrendered and turned in their firearms to the troops of 6th Infantry Battalion and 2nd Mechanized Infantry Battalion, respectively, all under the 601st Infantry Brigade on Friday and Saturday (August 12 and 13, 2022.)

Lieutenant Colonel Michael Glenn Manansala, 6IB Commander said three have surrendered to them who were finance supporters and members of Dawlah Islamiya Turaife Group and one member of BIFF – Karialan Faction and brought their M14 rifle to formally renounce their connection with the terrorist organization.

Lt. Col. Samuel Nadala Jr., 2nd Mechanized Battalion commander said nine BIFF members have yield to them and brought six firearms composed of one M14 rifle, Garrand rifle, Cal. 45 Pistol, M79 grenade launcher, Barret Cal. 50 and M16 rifle.

The said personalities were presented to Colonel Oriel Pangcog, Commander of 601st Infantry Brigade together with Philippine National Police and Local Government Units.

“We are hoping that these former violent extremists will convince their other colleagues who are still out there on the benefits of rejoining the mainstream and live peacefully with their families and loved ones,” Col. Pangcog said.

Major General Roy Galido, 6th Infantry Division commander, said this is a result of the collaborative efforts of the military, other security sectors, stakeholders, and the local government units.

“I call on other DITG and BIFF out there to consider the reconciliation program of the government. The surrenderers will get a livelihood package from the provincial government,” Maj. Gen. Galido,also commander of Joint Task Force Central, said.