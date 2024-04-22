13 potential human trafficking victims rescued in Tawi-Tawi

BONGAO, Tawi-Tawi - Prompt response by combined forces from 1st SOU Maritime Group (lead unit), 1st Tawi Tawi PMFC, Sea Marshall Unit-SWM, Coast Guard Central Station Tawi-Tawi together with PCTC-WMPO, NICA BARMM in coordination with LGU-LCAT VAWC of Municipal Inter-Agency Committee Against Trafficking (MIACAT) Bongao, has led to the rescue of 13 individuals, at Bongao Port, Brgy. Poblacion, Bongao, Tawi-Tawi, at about 6:45 AM of April 19, 2024.

Accordingly, an informant has informed the concerned unit about a group of individuals travelling to Sabah, Malaysia via backdoor channel on board of M/V Ever Queen of Asia from Zamboanga City bound to Bongao, Tawi Tawi. Acting upon said report, the responding teams immediately verified the information and rescued the thirteen passengers who are allegedly potential victims of trafficking in person. They were bound to travel to Sandakan, Sabah, Malaysia and when asked for legal documents, they failed to present any.

The rescued individuals were brought to the office of the LGU Local Committee on Anti-Trafficking VAWC in coordination with the Ministry of Social Services and Development for counselling, stress debriefing, and assistance. Meanwhile, Tawi-Tawi PPO and other concerned government agencies are now facilitating their safe return to their families and places of origin.

Brig. Gen. Prexy Tanggawohn, PRO BAR regional director has commended the swift response of the operating teams to rescue the potential trafficking in person victims. This shows that our top priority is the safety of the Bangsamoro people.

The regional director reaffirms that PRO BAR will continue to demonstrate efforts to put an end to Human Trafficking and make Bangsamoro Region a safe place for all.