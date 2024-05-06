  Monday May, 06 2024 07:26:38 PM

Cotabato Light urged consumers to conserve energy amid rising electricity rate for May

Local News • 16:30 PM Mon May 6, 2024
57
By: 
Arlene Valdez-Hepiga/Cotabato Light

COTABATO CITY - Cotabato Light customers will experience an electricity rate hike in May due to increased generation charges from higher Wholesale Electricity Spot Market (WESM) prices caused by heightened demand and power plant outages.

Limited Power Sector Assets and Liabilities Management Corporation (PSALM) allocation intensifies the situation amid the dry season.

To ease the impact on the electricity bill, Cotabato Light encourages its customers to conserve energy by turning off lights, unplugging devices, using natural light, and opt for energy-efficient appliances.

The generation charge is a pass-through fee; Cotabato Light's distribution charge has remained unchanged since 2012. We're committed to providing reliable, affordable service and encouraging energy conservation.

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Cotabato Light announces brownout sked in Sultan Kudarat

COTABATO CITY - The Cotabato Light and Power Company announced today a scheduled power interruption affecting Macaguiling, Sultan Kudarat on Thursday...

Cotabato Light urged consumers to conserve energy amid rising electricity rate for May

COTABATO CITY - Cotabato Light customers will experience an electricity rate hike in May due to increased generation charges from higher Wholesale...

Motorcycle thief killed, 2 arrested in Sultan Kudarat police operation

COTABATO CITY - Policemen shot dead a long-wanted motorcycle thief, wounded two others and seized from them three firearms in an operation on Monday...

PRO-BAR chief Tanggawohn bestowed posthumous award to Capt. Moralde

CAMP SK PENDATUN, Maguindanao Norte - The Police Regional Office Bangsamoro Autonomous Region bestowed posthumous award to late PCPT ROLAND ARNOLD...

Suspected gunrunners huli, mga armas nakumpiska sa kanila sa Alamada

COTABATO CITY - KULONG na ngayon ang dalawang mga gunrunners matapos mahuli ng Criminal Investigation and Detection Group o CIDG BARMM sa isang...