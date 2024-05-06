Cotabato Light urged consumers to conserve energy amid rising electricity rate for May

COTABATO CITY - Cotabato Light customers will experience an electricity rate hike in May due to increased generation charges from higher Wholesale Electricity Spot Market (WESM) prices caused by heightened demand and power plant outages.

Limited Power Sector Assets and Liabilities Management Corporation (PSALM) allocation intensifies the situation amid the dry season.

To ease the impact on the electricity bill, Cotabato Light encourages its customers to conserve energy by turning off lights, unplugging devices, using natural light, and opt for energy-efficient appliances.

The generation charge is a pass-through fee; Cotabato Light's distribution charge has remained unchanged since 2012. We're committed to providing reliable, affordable service and encouraging energy conservation.