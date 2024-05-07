  Tuesday May, 07 2024 05:37:38 AM

Cotelco announces power interruption on May 11 in Kabacan, Matalam

Local News • 21:00 PM Mon May 6, 2024
72
By: 
Cotelco advisory

Kabacan, Matalam towns

TO OUR VALUED MEMBER-CONSUMER-OWNERS (MCO):

This is to inform you that we will have a SCHEDULED power interruption on the following scheduled date and affected area, to wit:

>> May 11, 2024 (Saturday) - 7 hour/s

Power Off- 5:00 AM Power On- 12:00 NN

Reason:

Replacement of rotten cross arm and rotten poles.

Affected Area:

Entire Feeder 61

Kabacan (heading to Davao) » From Right Side going Davao » Right Side of Brgy. Katidtuan, Brgy. Upper Paatan, Brgy. Malamote

Matalam Area (heading to Davao)

» From Brgy. Katidtuan, Brgy Malamote, Brgy Lower Malamote, Brgy. New Pandan Proper, Brgy. Taculen near Brgy. Hall

» Right side of Brgy. Kilada, Brgy. Taculen

» Right side of Poblacion Matalam, Prk Birds of Paradise

Matalam Area (heading to COSUCECO)

» Cotabato Sugar Central Corporation (COSUCECO).

Power will resume right after the completion of the maintenance work. Thank you for your kind understanding.

****

For any untoward Emergencies, kindly call our 24/7 Hotline @ 0920-901-1161.

                  May be an image of 1 person and text

