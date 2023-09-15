147 rice retailers in Soccsksargen get P2.2-M gov’t subsidy

TACURONG CITY – The Department of Social Welfare and Development in the Soccsksargen Region (DSWD-12) started distributing Thursday PHP2.2 million worth of cash aid to 147 small rice retailers affected by Executive Order (EO) 39.

“We are here to personally hand over to you this cash aid as directed by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Hopefully, it will help improve the cooperation between rice retailers and the government,” DSWD-12 Director Loreto Cabaya Jr. said during the distribution at the City Hall.

In this city alone, a total of 27 micro rice retailer-beneficiaries received their cash aid amounting to PHP15,000 each under the DSWD’s Sustainable Livelihood Program (SLP).

Department of Trade and Industry (DTI)-12 Director Flora Politud-Gabunales said the agency has coordinated with the city government in profiling and identifying beneficiaries who abided by EO 39 starting Sept. 5.

EO 39 mandates a price ceiling of PHP41 per kilo for regular-milled rice and PHP45 per kilo for well-milled rice.

Mary Ann Braganza, one of the micro-rice retailers, could hardly find words to appreciate the government assistance.

“We did not expect this, at first we already counted our losses because of the price ceiling, but I am glad we got this,” Braganza said, holding her PHP15,000 cash.

Cabaya said the cash distribution was also held in the cities of Kidapawan and Koronadal on Thursday.

Rice retailers from Alabel, Sarangani province, and General Santos City will receive their cash aid on Friday. (PNA)