  Friday Sep, 15 2023 09:02:13 AM

147 rice retailers in Soccsksargen get P2.2-M gov’t subsidy

GOVERNANCE/POLITICS • 07:45 AM Fri Sep 15, 2023
39
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez/PNA
CASH AID. Director Loreto Cabaya Jr. of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) in the Soccsksargen Region speaks during the distribution of cash aid to micro rice vendors in Tacurong City on Thursday (Sept. 14, 2023).

May be an image of 9 people, hospital and text

TACURONG CITY – The Department of Social Welfare and Development in the Soccsksargen Region (DSWD-12) started distributing Thursday PHP2.2 million worth of cash aid to 147 small rice retailers affected by Executive Order (EO) 39.

“We are here to personally hand over to you this cash aid as directed by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Hopefully, it will help improve the cooperation between rice retailers and the government,” DSWD-12 Director Loreto Cabaya Jr. said during the distribution at the City Hall.

In this city alone, a total of 27 micro rice retailer-beneficiaries received their cash aid amounting to PHP15,000 each under the DSWD’s Sustainable Livelihood Program (SLP).

Department of Trade and Industry (DTI)-12 Director Flora Politud-Gabunales said the agency has coordinated with the city government in profiling and identifying beneficiaries who abided by EO 39 starting Sept. 5.

EO 39 mandates a price ceiling of PHP41 per kilo for regular-milled rice and PHP45 per kilo for well-milled rice.

Mary Ann Braganza, one of the micro-rice retailers, could hardly find words to appreciate the government assistance.

“We did not expect this, at first we already counted our losses because of the price ceiling, but I am glad we got this,” Braganza said, holding her PHP15,000 cash.

Cabaya said the cash distribution was also held in the cities of Kidapawan and Koronadal on Thursday.

Rice retailers from Alabel, Sarangani province, and General Santos City will receive their cash aid on Friday. (PNA)

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Cotelco announces scheduled power service interruption for Sept 15

TO OUR VALUED MEMBER-CONSUMER-OWNERS (MCO): This is to inform you that we will have a SCHEDULED power interruption on the following scheduled date...

"Contaminated food" downs 52 BARMM 4Ps workers

COTABATO CITY - More than 50 workers helping oversee the government’s Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program got sick after eating contaminated food...

147 rice retailers in Soccsksargen get P2.2-M gov’t subsidy

TACURONG CITY – The Department of Social Welfare and Development in the Soccsksargen Region (DSWD-12) started distributing Thursday PHP2.2...

Basilan's 2nd Balay Silangan Reformation Center is now open

COTABATO CITY — Lamitan City marks a new milestone in the fight against the drug menace after a Balay Silangan Reformation Center was inaugurated at...

2 more drug peddlers nabbed in Marawi, P689K shabu seized, raising drug haul to P7.58-M in 2 days

PARANG, Maguindanao Norte – Police backed by anti-narcotics agents arrested two big-time drug peddlers during an anti-drug operation in Marawi City...