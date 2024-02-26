15-day morale recovery leave proposed for officials, employees in BARMM

COTABATO CITY — To promote religious freedom and moral uprightness among officials and employees in the Bangsamoro region, Member of Parliament Dr. Hashemi Dilangalen has filed BTA Bill No. 276, or the "Moral Recovery Leave Act."



The proposed legislation will grant Bangsamoro government officials and employees up to 15 days of leave to participate in religious, faith-based, or spiritual practices and activities.



According to Dr. Dilangalen, the principal author of the bill, the Moral Recovery Leave Act seeks to provide benefits for individuals who wish to fulfill their religious obligations or engage in faith-based and spiritual activities.



"The Moral Recovery Leave Act will serve as a platform for government officials and employees with diverse belief systems and practices to exercise their religious freedoms without favoring any particular group or religion," said MP Dilangalen.



Key provisions of the bill outline that officials and employees can take advantage of a maximum of 15 days of moral recovery leave, and this privilege may be utilized only once throughout their entire length of service.



The legislation underscores the importance of supplementing the inculcation of moral governance at a personal and spiritual level.



The Civil Service Commission will issue the necessary rules and regulations for the implementation of the measure after sixty days of its effectivity.



PB No. 276 co-authors are MPs Ali Montaha Babao, Rasul Ismael, Tarhata Maglangit, and Abdulwahab Pak. (LTAIS-Public Information, Publication, and Media Relations Division)