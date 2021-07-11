  Sunday Jul, 11 2021 12:50:09 AM

17 COVID-19 positive die, 170 new cases in Region 12

HEALTH • 19:45 PM Sat Jul 10, 2021
16
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez / DOH-12 Covid 19 tracker

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of July 10, 2021 (6:00 PM)

ONE-HUNDRED-SEVENTY (170) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

ONE-HUNDRED-FORTY (140) NEW RECOVERIES

SEVENTEEN (17) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

Three (3) reported deaths from Alabel, Sarangani

Three (3) reported deaths from Maasim, Sarangani

Two (2) reported deaths from Malapatan, Sarangani

Two (2) reported deaths from Maitum, Sarangani

One (1) reported death from Glan, Sarangani, 

One (1) reported death from Kiamba, Sarangani, 

Two (2) reported deaths from Tacurong City, Sultan Kudarat

One (1) reported death from Kidapawan City, 

One (1) reported death from Polomolok, South Cotabato,

One (1) reported death from Koronadal City, 

Overall, there are a total of 23,358 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 2,962 (12.68%) are active cases, 19,645 (84.10%) recoveries and 747 (3.20%) COVID-19 related deaths.

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Department fHealth Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS OF JULY 10, 2021 6:00 PM GENERAL SANTOS CITY NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE 62 ALAMADA ALEOSAN 3 1 BANISILAN CARMEN 2 1 KIDAPAWAN CITY 20 LIBUNGAN MAGPET 6 2 PIKIT PRESIDENT ROXAS 3 1 TULUNAN SARANGANI PROVINCE 11 ALABEL MAASIM 10 2 MAITUM 1 MALUNGON 3 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (Page of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Department fHealth Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS JULY 10, 2021 6:00 PM SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE BANGA 1 KORONADAL CITY 5 NORALA 1 POLOMOLOK 4 SURALLAH 2 TAMPAKAN SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE 1 ESPERANZA 8 ISULAN 9 KALAMANSIG LEBAK 1 1 4 PALIMBANG TACURONG CITY REGION XII 5 170 f DOH Center for Health Development Soccsksargen Region (Pa2of 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Department fHealth Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region RICES REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS JULY 0, 2021 6:00 PM PROVINCE/CITY GENERAL SANTOS CITY COVID-19 NEW RECOVERIES NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE 55 CARMEN KIDAPAWAN CITY 1 7 MATALAM SARANGANI PROVINCE 1 KIAMBA MAASIM SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE 7 4 KORONADAL CITY 19 NORALA POLOMOLOK SURALLAH 2 2 7 11 TAMPAKAN f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (Page of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'REREUDL Republic the Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS JULY 10, 2021 SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE 6:00 PM COLUMBIO ESPERANZA 1 5 KALAMANSIG 1 PALIMBANG PRESIDENT QUIRINO 2 2 TACURONG CITY REGION XII 13 140 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (Page2of2) (Pag2of 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

 

 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Cotabato Light receives environmental recognition awards

COTABATO CITY - Cotabato Light and Power Company (Cotabato Light), a wholly-owned subsidiary of AboitizPower, has been recognized and commended by...

4 arrested in Maguindanao for keeping firearms in car 

MAGUINDANAO --- The police detained four suspected members of an Islamic State-inspired group for keeping assault rifles in their vehicle intercepted...

17 COVID-19 positive die, 170 new cases in Region 12

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of July 10, 2021 (6:00 PM) ONE-HUNDRED-SEVENTY (170) NEW CONFIRMED CASES ONE-HUNDRED-FORTY (...

11 die of COVID-19 related deaths in Region 12, recover 24 and new infections 304

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of July 09, 2021 (6:00pm) TWO-HUNDRED-TWO (202) NEW CONFIRMED CASES THREE-HUNDRED-FOUR (304)...

North Cotabato most populous in Region 12 based on PSA census 2020

KIDAPAWAN CITY - The province of North Cotabato has a population 1,490,618 based on the Philippines' 2020 Census as released by Philippine...