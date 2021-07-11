17 COVID-19 positive die, 170 new cases in Region 12
COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of July 10, 2021 (6:00 PM)
ONE-HUNDRED-SEVENTY (170) NEW CONFIRMED CASES
ONE-HUNDRED-FORTY (140) NEW RECOVERIES
SEVENTEEN (17) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS
Three (3) reported deaths from Alabel, Sarangani
Three (3) reported deaths from Maasim, Sarangani
Two (2) reported deaths from Malapatan, Sarangani
Two (2) reported deaths from Maitum, Sarangani
One (1) reported death from Glan, Sarangani,
One (1) reported death from Kiamba, Sarangani,
Two (2) reported deaths from Tacurong City, Sultan Kudarat
One (1) reported death from Kidapawan City,
One (1) reported death from Polomolok, South Cotabato,
One (1) reported death from Koronadal City,
Overall, there are a total of 23,358 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 2,962 (12.68%) are active cases, 19,645 (84.10%) recoveries and 747 (3.20%) COVID-19 related deaths.