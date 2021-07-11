17 COVID-19 positive die, 170 new cases in Region 12

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of July 10, 2021 (6:00 PM)

ONE-HUNDRED-SEVENTY (170) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

ONE-HUNDRED-FORTY (140) NEW RECOVERIES

SEVENTEEN (17) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

Three (3) reported deaths from Alabel, Sarangani

Three (3) reported deaths from Maasim, Sarangani

Two (2) reported deaths from Malapatan, Sarangani

Two (2) reported deaths from Maitum, Sarangani

One (1) reported death from Glan, Sarangani,

One (1) reported death from Kiamba, Sarangani,

Two (2) reported deaths from Tacurong City, Sultan Kudarat

One (1) reported death from Kidapawan City,

One (1) reported death from Polomolok, South Cotabato,

One (1) reported death from Koronadal City,

Overall, there are a total of 23,358 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 2,962 (12.68%) are active cases, 19,645 (84.10%) recoveries and 747 (3.20%) COVID-19 related deaths.