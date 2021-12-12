18 new COVID-19 cases, 22 recovery and 2 deaths in Region 12
Edwin O. Fernandez / DOH-12 Covid 19 tracker
COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of December 11, 2021 (6:00pm)
EIGHTEEN (18) NEW CONFIRMED CASES
TWENTY-TWO (22) NEW RECOVERIES
TWO (2) COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS
One (1) reported death from Maasim, Sarangani.
One (1) reported death from General Santos City.
Overall, there are a total of 56,910 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 323 (0.57%) are active cases, 54,327 (95.46%) recoveries and 2,242 (3.94%) COVID-19 related deaths.