18 new COVID-19 cases, 22 recovery and 2 deaths in Region 12

HEALTH • 23:00 PM Sat Dec 11, 2021
Edwin O. Fernandez / DOH-12 Covid 19 tracker

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of December 11, 2021 (6:00pm)

EIGHTEEN (18) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

TWENTY-TWO (22) NEW RECOVERIES

TWO (2) COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

One (1) reported death from Maasim, Sarangani. 

One (1) reported death from General Santos City. 

Overall, there are a total of 56,910 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 323 (0.57%) are active cases, 54,327 (95.46%) recoveries and 2,242 (3.94%) COVID-19 related deaths.May be an image of text that says 'Republác the Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region ALOFCE FFICE REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS OF DECEMBER 11, 2021 6:00 PM GENERAL SANTOS CITY NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE 8 ALEOSAN SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE 1 KORONADAL CITY SURALLAH TANTANGAN 2 4 1 1 T'BOLI SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE ISULAN REGION XII 1 18 f DOH Center for Health Development Soccsksargen Region (Page of1) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic ofthe Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS DECEMBER 11, 2021 6:00 PM PROVINCE/CITY GENERAL SANTOS CITY NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE COVID-19 NEW RECOVERIES 1 PIGCAWAYAN PIKIT SARANGANI PROVINCE 1 5 ALABEL KIAMBA 4 1 MAASIM 1 MALAPATAN MALUNGON SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE 2 2 BANGA 1 KORONADAL CITY NORALA 1 1 2 POLOMOLOK REGION XII 22 f DOH Center for Health Development Soccsksargen Region (Page1 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

