18 new COVID-19 cases, 22 recovery and 2 deaths in Region 12

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of December 11, 2021 (6:00pm)

EIGHTEEN (18) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

TWENTY-TWO (22) NEW RECOVERIES

TWO (2) COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

One (1) reported death from Maasim, Sarangani.

One (1) reported death from General Santos City.

Overall, there are a total of 56,910 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 323 (0.57%) are active cases, 54,327 (95.46%) recoveries and 2,242 (3.94%) COVID-19 related deaths.