2 BIFF leaders, 10 men yield to Army in Maguindanao

Military authorities announced Wednesday that two leaders of outlawed Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) and 10 of their followers have voluntarily surrendered to authorities in Datu Saudi Ampatuan, Maguindanao Wednesday.

The BIFF surrenderers were led by Anwar Pegas, a sub-leader of the BIFF-Karialan Faction, and his deputy, Zukarno Sailila, according to a statement released by Lt. General Alfredo Rosario Jr., Western Mindanao Command (Westmincom) chief.

The Moro gunmen voluntarily surrendered to Lieutenant Colonel Edwin Alburo, 40th Infantry Battalion commander during simple ceremonies in Barangay Kabengi, Datu Saudi Ampatuan, Maguindanao.

They turned in high-powered firearms that included two M-14 rifles, two M-16 Baby Armalite rifles, a Carbine rifle, two caliber .50 Barret Sniper rifles, two 9-millimeter (mm) submachine guns, one 40-mm rocket propelled grenade (RPG) launcher, two M-79 grenade launchers, and one 40-mm high explosive RPG ammunition.