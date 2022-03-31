  Thursday Mar, 31 2022 06:35:15 AM

2 BIFF leaders, 10 men yield to Army in Maguindanao

BANGSAMORO NEWS UPDATES • 18:15 PM Wed Mar 30, 2022
41
By: 
Edmund Yaco/contributor
The BIFF rifles. (Army photo)

Military authorities announced Wednesday that two leaders of outlawed Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) and 10 of their followers have voluntarily surrendered to authorities in Datu Saudi Ampatuan, Maguindanao Wednesday.

The BIFF surrenderers were led by Anwar Pegas, a sub-leader of the BIFF-Karialan Faction, and his deputy, Zukarno Sailila, according to a statement released by Lt. General Alfredo Rosario Jr.,  Western Mindanao Command (Westmincom) chief.

The Moro gunmen voluntarily surrendered to Lieutenant Colonel Edwin Alburo, 40th Infantry Battalion commander during simple ceremonies in Barangay Kabengi, Datu Saudi Ampatuan, Maguindanao.

They turned in high-powered firearms that included  two M-14 rifles, two M-16 Baby Armalite rifles, a Carbine rifle, two caliber .50 Barret Sniper rifles, two 9-millimeter (mm) submachine guns, one 40-mm rocket propelled grenade (RPG) launcher, two M-79 grenade launchers, and one 40-mm high explosive RPG ammunition.

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

PDEA, cops bust village councilor, SK official in BARMM

COTABATO CITY – Law enforcers separately arrested a barangay councilor here and a Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) official in the Maguindanao town of...

2 BIFF leaders, 10 men yield to Army in Maguindanao

Military authorities announced Wednesday that two leaders of outlawed Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) and 10 of their followers have...

P900K worth of smuggled cigarettes seized in Sulu

COTABATO CITY --- The police seized P900,000 worth of undocumented imported cigarettes Tuesday in Indanan town in Sulu. Major Edwin Sapa, chief of...

Gunmen execute family of 4 in Sultan Kudarat

LEBAK, Sultan Kudarat --- Four in a family, two of them children, were executed gangland style by gunmen while hunting for crabs in a seaside...

SK Treasurer arestado dahil sa iligal na droga sa Parang, Maguindanao

PARANG, Maguindanao — Huli ng mga pulis ang Sangguniang Kabataan Treasurer matapos makumpiska mula sa kanya ang hinihinalang shabu police checkpoint...