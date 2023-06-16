  Friday Jun, 16 2023 12:39:52 AM

2 cops dead, 4 hurt in Maguindanao del Sur ambush

Peace and Order • 22:15 PM Thu Jun 15, 2023
42
By: 
John M. Unson
Photo courtesy of PNP

COTABATO CITY --- Suspected members of a local terrorist group killed two policemen and wounded four others in an ambush on Wednesday night in Shariff Aguak town in Maguindanao del Sur.

Brig. Allan C. Nobleza, director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, identified the fatalities as Patrolman Saipoden S. Macacuna and Patrolman Bryan D. Polayagan, who both died on the spot from multiple bullet wounds.

The duo, both members of a police company under the Maguindanao del Sur Provincial Police Office, and their companions were returning to their barracks in Camp Akilan Ampatuan in Shariff Aguak from a nighttime security mission when gunmen, positioned along the route, opened fire with M16 rifles, killing Macacona and Polayagan on the spot.

Four others, Patrolman Arjie Val Loie C.  Pabinguit, Patrolman Abdulgafor H. Alib, Staff Sgt. Benjie R. Delos Reyes and Chief Master Sgt. Rey Vincent B. Gertos got wounded in the attack, now confined in a hospital.

Shariff Aguak is close to hinterlands where there is presence of the allies Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters and the Dawlah Islamiya, both operating in the fashion of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria and have a reputation of bombing public transportations and establishments if owners refuse to shell out “protection money” on a monthly basis.

Nobleza said local officials and traditional Moro leaders in Shariff Aguak have assured to help probers identify the gunmen behind the deadly ambush that triggered panic among villagers. 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

2 cops dead, 4 hurt in Maguindanao del Sur ambush

COTABATO CITY --- Suspected members of a local terrorist group killed two policemen and wounded four others in an ambush on Wednesday night in...

PDEA-12 now prosecuting 3 detained shabu dealers

GENERAL SANTOS CITY ----The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-12 is now prosecuting for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002...

Teacher patay sa grenade explosion sa Pikit

PIKIT, NORTH COTABATO – Hinagisan ng granada ng di pa tukoy na suspek ang isang guro habang mahimbing na natutulog, sa Barangay Ginatilan, Pikit,...

Gunmen ambush policemen in Shariff Aguak, Maguindanao Sur

Ilang mga pulis na sakay ng patrol car ang tinambangan ngayong gabi sa Shariff Aguak, Maguindanao del Sur. Ito ang kinumpirma sa Radyo Bida ni...

June 28 declared holiday nationwide for Eid’l Adha

MANILA – President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has declared June 28 as a regular holiday nationwide in observance of Eid’l Adha or the Feast of...