2 drug peddlers fall, yield P1.3-M shabu in Marawi buy bust

MARAWI CITY – Two suspected drug peddlers were arrested here Tuesday, Feb. 6, and police authorities seized from them P1.3 million worth of prohibited drugs.

Brig. Gen. Allan Nobleza, police director for the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (PRO-BARMM), did not name the suspects but they were entrapped at 5 p.m. in Barangay Gadongan, Marawi City.

NObleza said joint police forces in Lanao del Sur and Marawi City conducted the buy-bust operation that led to the seizure of about 200 grams of shabu with an estimated cost of P1,300,000.

Also seized were photocopied money, identification cards, a motorcycle with a sidecar and other personal items.

They agreed to sell to a poseur buyer near the village hall of Gadongan.

Police operatives immediately arrested them. One of the two tried to escape by running but was later on contained.

"I commend the operatives who conducted the buy-bust operation. This will greatly contribute to lessening the drug proliferation and will generally help in our continuous campaign against illegal drugs," Nobleza said