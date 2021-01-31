2 killed, 4 hurt in separate freak accidents in Polomolok, Mlang

KORONADAL CITY - Two drivers were killed in freak accidents in Mlang, North Cotabato and in Polomolok, South Cotabato this weekend.

Marvin Derquito, 45, was one of the passengers of red Toyota Innova that leaped after hitting a police road sign and landed in a concrete fence of a public school in Barangay Glammang, Polomolok.

Major Randy Apostol, Polomolok town police chief, said the wayward Innova was heading toward Gen. Santos City from Koronadal when the accident happneed at about 5 a.m. Friday.

Injured were identified as Carlos Biongco Jr, driver, Larryt Palma, 49, Ronnie Garcia, 59, and Romel Miramon, 47, all residents of Koronadal.

"The vehicle was speeding, it hit a police road sign in front of checkpoint and leaped toward an electric post and landed on the concrete fence of a public school across the street," Apostol said.

In Barangay New Janiuay, Mlang, North Cotabato, boom truck driver, identified only as "Toto" died due to electrocution after the boom of the heavy equipment he was driving accidentally touched a high tension wire.