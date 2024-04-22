  Monday Apr, 22 2024 02:42:38 PM

2 men nabbed, P6.8-M shabu seized in Marawi City

Local News • 05:30 AM Mon Apr 22, 2024
PDEA BARMM news release

COTABATO CITY - Agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Musoim Mindanao have successfully apprehended high-value targets involved in the sale of 1 kilo of Shabu during a buy-bust operation at Barangay Saduc, Marawi City, at about 2:10 p.m. of April 20, 2024.

The said operation was supported by the 3rd Scout Ranger Battalion, Intelligence Operative, Marawi City Police Station, PDEU LDS PPO, Task Force Marawi and the 500 Combat Engineering Battalion.

Confiscated and recovered were one piece open aluminum pack labeled Cote 'D'Lvoire 1688 containing Shabu weighing more or less 1,000 grams with standard drug price of ₱6,800,000, buy-bust money, one  unit mobile phone, one  piece of leatherette wallet and an identification card.

The arrested suspects were identified as Abdul Batugan Dioangaan, also known as Ali, 47 years old, male, and Panarigan Ampuan Radia, 49 years old, male. Both are residents of Barangay Dilimbayan, Lumbayanague, Lanao del Sur.

The duo is now detained at the PDEA RO BARMM Jail Facility while awaiting an inquest proceeding for violation of RA 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act. of 2002.

