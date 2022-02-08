2 NPAs yield in Tboli, South Cotabato

CAMP SIONGCO, Mguindanao – The Local Government Unit of T’Boli, South Cotabato along with the Indigenous Peoples’ Community of T’Boli vowed to end the Communist Terrorist Group’s exploitations in their community as they support the surrender of two (2) NPA Terrorists to the 11th Special Forces Company, 5th Special Forces Battalion under the 1st Mechanized Infantry Brigade, 6th Infantry Division, Philippine Army on February 4, 2022 at the said town.

The surrenderers were identified as Alias Dagul, a Political Guide of Platoon Central, Guerilla Front Musa (GF MUSA), Far South Mindanao Region (FSMR), and a certain Tata Tonow Tihal alias Tata, a Milisyang Bayan member, both are residents of Lake Sebu, Sout Cotabato.

The former rebels yielded one (1) M79 Grenade Launcher with five rounds 40mm High Explosive ammunition. Eventually, alias Dagul led the troops to unearth an arms cache containing one (1) cal. 5.56 M16 rifle and another M79 grenade launcher in barangay Laconon, T’Boli, South Cotabato. Both surrenderers are members of the Indigenous Peoples (IPs) from the T’Boli tribe in South Cotabato.

T’Boli Mayor Dibu S. Tuan, also a T’Boli, said that through the mechanisms of the National Task Force on Ending Local Communist Armed Conflict (NT-ELCAC), he vows to save the IP communities from the exploitation of the CPP/NPA/NDF while declaring that the terror group’s ideology is the poison that destroys the culture and tradition of the IPs.

The government troops assures the South Cotabato province of their best effort to quell any terrorist threats to support and sustain the peace and development programs and projects and the continuous delivery of basic and social services particularly in the conflict-affected areas.

Brigadier General Pedro Balisi Jr., Commander of 1st Mechanized Infantry Brigade, acknowledges the role of the LGU and the IP communites in quelling communist terrorism in T’Boli, South Cotabato and continues to urge the cooperation of the entire community to support the TF-ELCAC of the said municipality.

“The surrender of alias Dagul, as a political guide, is a big loss to GF MUSA. With this accomplishment, we are expecting more surrenders to happen in next few days,” Brig. Gen. Balisi said.

Furthermore, Major General Juvymax R Uy lauded the efforts of the 11th SF Company, 5th SF Battalion; the LGU of T’Boli, South Cotabato; and the T’Boli IP Community in crushing the CTG exploitation in the said town.

“We are one with you in protecting your communities and families from the atrocities and exploitations of the CTGs,” said Maj. Gen. Uy while highlighting his call for the remaining communist terrorists to surrender and return to the folds of the law.”

“While to those who refused to surrender, there will be no let up and the government will be relentless in hunting you down,” Maj. Gen. Uy added.