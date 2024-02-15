2 suspects in ambush of Dr. Baroquillo surrender to police, they are minors

BULUAN, Maguindanao del Sur - Two suspects in the recent shooting incident on February 3, that injured a medical doctor of Sultan Kudarat Provincial Hospital, have surrendered to the authorities.

The surrender of the suspects on February 14, 2024 in Buluan Municipal Police Station was facilitated through the collaborative efforts of the personnel of Buluan MPS, Local Government Officials of Buluan and Mayor of Pandag Municipality Mohajeran Balayman, and the cooperation of the suspects’ families.

A report from Maguindanao del Sur PPO disclosed that one of the suspects sought refuge in Poblacion, Buluan while the other one is in the Municipality of Pandag following the shooting incident and subsequently divulged their involvement to their families, leading to their voluntary surrender.

However, a third suspect, who was involved in various incidents of robbery-murder that transpired on the nearby municipalities, remains at large and is currently the subject of an intensive manhunt operation.

Buluan MPS, in coordination with the Provincial Prosecutor of Maguindanao del Sur, is now proceeding with the necessary legal actions against the suspects.

Brig. Gen. Allan Nobleza, BARMM police regional director, extends his gratitude to all those who contributed to this positive outcome.

"We assure the public that the Buluan MPS, in conjunction with the Special Investigation Task Force, is committed to resolving this case swiftly and bringing all perpetrators to justice," Nobleza added.