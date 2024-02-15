  Thursday Feb, 15 2024 09:53:08 PM

2 suspects in ambush of Dr. Baroquillo surrender to police, they are minors

Peace and Order • 21:00 PM Thu Feb 15, 2024
36
By: 
PRO-BAR news release

BULUAN, Maguindanao del Sur - Two  suspects in the recent shooting incident on February 3, that injured a medical doctor of Sultan Kudarat Provincial Hospital, have surrendered to the authorities.

The surrender of the suspects on February 14, 2024 in Buluan Municipal Police Station was facilitated through the collaborative efforts of the personnel of Buluan MPS, Local Government Officials of Buluan and Mayor of Pandag Municipality Mohajeran Balayman, and the cooperation of the suspects’ families.

A report from Maguindanao del Sur PPO disclosed that one of the suspects sought refuge in Poblacion, Buluan while the other one is in the Municipality of Pandag following the shooting incident and subsequently divulged their involvement to their families, leading to their voluntary surrender.

However, a third suspect, who was involved in various incidents of robbery-murder that transpired on the nearby municipalities, remains at large and is currently the subject of an intensive manhunt operation.

Buluan MPS, in coordination with the Provincial Prosecutor of Maguindanao del Sur, is now proceeding with the necessary legal actions against the suspects.

Brig. Gen. Allan Nobleza, BARMM police regional director, extends his gratitude to all those who contributed to this positive outcome.

"We assure the public that the Buluan MPS, in conjunction with the Special Investigation Task Force, is committed to resolving this case swiftly and bringing all perpetrators to justice," Nobleza added.

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

2 suspects in ambush of Dr. Baroquillo surrender to police, they are minors

BULUAN, Maguindanao del Sur - Two  suspects in the recent shooting incident on February 3, that injured a medical doctor of Sultan Kudarat...

NDBC BIDA BALITA (Feb 15, 2024)

HEADLINES 1   MGA pulis na sangkot sa pagpatay sa Lambayong, sumuko sa CIDG; hustisya malapit na, sabi ng counsel nila 2 ...

Lalaking nagbebenta ng baril at bala, huli ng CIDG sa Cotabato City

SA KULUNGAN na nag Valentine’s Day ang isang 52-anyos na lalaki matapos mahuli ng Criminal Investigation and Detection Group o CIDG ng BARMM dahil sa...

4 more agencies join BARMM anti-child labor campaign

COTABATO CITY - Four more Bangsamoro ministries have joined the inter-agency bloc addressing child labor and the use of children in the autonomous...

Lanao Sur police office gets patrol cars, guns from PRO-BAR

CAMP SK PENDATUN, Maguindanao Norte - Brig. Gen. Allan Nobleza, police regional director for the Bangsamoro Region, on Teusday spearheaded the turn-...