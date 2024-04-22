  Monday Apr, 22 2024 12:05:22 AM

2 wounded in Cotabato City ambush

Peace and Order • 11:00 AM Sun Apr 21, 2024
By: 
John Felix Unson
Police and Marines respond to an ambush in Barangay Rosary Heights 5, Cotabato City on Friday nigiht. (Photo from DXMS)

COTABATO CITY - Two Moro residents were wounded in an ambush at a residential area here on Friday night that caused panic among villagers.

Misuari Tatak, 49, and his companion, the 25-year-old Datu Akbar Maulana, were together in a sports utility vehicle when they were repeatedly shot by gunmen positioned at a stretch of the 5th Road in Barangay Rosary Heights here, wounding both of them.

Col. Querubin Manalang, Jr., Cotabato City police director, told reporters on Saturday that the wounded Tatak and Maulana were immediately transported to a hospital by emergency responders and personnel of the city’s Police Precinct 2 that has jurisdiction over Barangay Rosary Heights 5.

Manalang said witnesses have informed investigators who responded to the incident that the men who perpetrated the ambush are known to them, now subject of a manhunt by units of the Cotabato City Police Office.

The incident caused panic among villagers in houses around the spot where Tatak and Maulana were ambushed.

 

