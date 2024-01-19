  Friday Jan, 19 2024 12:38:13 AM

22 families get anti-child labor grant from MOLE-BARMM

BANGSAMORO NEWS UPDATES • 21:15 PM Thu Jan 18, 2024
73
By: 
John Felix Unson
A father signs a voucher for the P15,000 anti-child labor cash grant from the Bangsamoro labor and employment ministry. (photo from MOLE-BARMM)

COTABATO CITY - Up to 22 families here with children employed as laborers received an initial cash assistance as a startup fund for small entrepreneurial projects that can generate extra income and prevent forced employment of underage family members.

The grant of P15,000 cash is part of the Bangsamoro Child Labor Sagip Program of the Ministry of Labor and Employment-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, drawn from its budget from the regional coffer.

In a statement Thursday, the office of BARMM Labor Minister Muslimin Sema said the P15,000 cash grants were released on Wednesday to parents and guardians of rescued child laborers.

“We have an extensive campaign against child labor and use of children as combatants and this is one of the projects intended to address such problems which are imminent in many parts of the region due to poverty,” Sema said. 

BARMM covers the provinces of Maguindanao del Sur, Maguindanao del Norte, Lanao del Sur, Basilan, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi, where many towns have have not reeled off yet from the adverse effects of decades of secessionists conflicts and underdevelopment.

Nurhaifa Gunda, a guardian of her eight-year-old niece selling plastic bags at the market here, said she will use the P15,000 for a small fruit juice business in their village.

Morsalin Salik, whose seven-year-old son roamed the streets to sell fruits, said she will venture into cooking viands that she can sell every day to neighbors.

“We are thankful to the MoLE-BARMM for extending help to us,” Salik said.

The MoLE-BARMM, the International Labour Organization of the United Nations, the Japanese government and the non-government Integrated Resource Development for Tri-People are cooperating in putting an end to the nagging child labor problem in the Bangsamoro region.

 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

7 dead, 5 remain missing in Davao de Oro landslide

MONKAYO, Davao de Oro – Seven persons died, another severely injured, while five others remain missing in Mt. Diwata, Monkayo town in this...

22 families get anti-child labor grant from MOLE-BARMM

COTABATO CITY - Up to 22 families here with children employed as laborers received an initial cash assistance as a startup fund for small...

Sec. Galvez, Gen. Rillera join Bishop Ulama Dialogue meeting in Cotabato City

CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao del Norte - In commemoration of the 10th Anniversary of the January 24 Peace Day, the Mindanao Ulama-Bishop Dialogue...

BTA committee okays bill granting aid to elders, sickly mujahideens

COTABATO CITY - The Committees on Social Services and Development (CSSD) and Finance, Budget, and Management (CFBM) jointly approved BTA Bill No. 44...

Cotabato Light announces sked power service interruption

COTABATO CITY -The Cotabato Light and Power Company (Cotabato Light) announced Wednesdayh of the scheduled power interruption affecting...