27 "flying voters" nabbed in DOS, MagNorte

COTABATO CITY - The police detained 27 “flying voters” apprehended one after another while trying to sneak through polling sites in Datu Odin Sinsuat (DOS) town in Maguindanao del Norte last Monday.

Lt. Col. Esmael Madin, chief of the DOS municipal police, told reporters Wednesday they have submitted the names of the 27 people from whom policemen and teachers facilitating election activities had seized fake voters’ identification cards bearing the seal of the Commission on Elections.

The fake voters’ identification cards have photos of each bearer but with different names.

Madin said they have submitted their report about the apprehension of the 27 Omnibus Election Code violators to the Datu Odin Sinsuat municipal Comelec office for its disposition.

“We ought to thank the tipsters, among them legitimate voters, who informed us about the being `flying voters’ of these 27 persons our personnel had apprehended,” Madin said.

Personnel of Comelec’s Maguindanao del Norte provincial office are now preparing charges against the 27 offenders.