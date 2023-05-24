  Wednesday May, 24 2023 11:56:10 PM

29, 314 board feet of lumber seized in two Caraga provinces

TIMRA Reports • 17:00 PM Wed May 24, 2023
By: 
John M. Unson
The seized forest products are now in the custody of the Police Regional Office-13. (From PRO-13)

COTABATO CITY - The police seized 29, 314 board feet of lumbers in separate police anti-illegal logging operations in the past six days in two provinces in the Caraga region.

Brig. Gen. Pablo Labra, director of the Police Regional Office-13, told reporters Wednesday that the confiscation of the illegal forest products was done with the help of personnel of the Caraga regional office of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources.

The lumbers, of assorted sizes, were confiscated in one operation after another by personnel of the provincial police offices in Agusan Del Sur and Agusan del Norte from May 15 to 21, according to Labra.

Units under PRO-13 and DENR-Caraga forest rangers also together seized P1.4 million of logs during the period.

Labra said their anti-illegal logging operations were premised on reports by vigilant residents of the adjoining Agusan del Norte and Agusan del Sur provinces about the cutting of forest trees in areas close to their villages.  

