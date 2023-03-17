3 BIFF leaders, 4 followers surrender to Army

CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao del Norte - Three ranking leaders of the outlawed Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters and four others surrendered to the military Wednesday.

Major Gen. Alex S Rillera, commander of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division, said Friday the seven BIFF members yielded through the backchannel intercession of officials of the 6th Infantry Battalion and local executives in different towns in Maguindanao del Sur province.

Three of the seven BIFF members who have returned to the fold of law occupied high self-styled positions in the group --- a deputy commander for internal affairs, a deputy brigade commander and an operations officer.

The BIFF, fashioned from the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria, is known for fomenting animosity toward non-Muslims.

It is also blamed for all the deadly bombings, along with allies Dawlah Islamiya and Al-Khobar, in central Mindanao since 2014.

The seven BIFF members turned in a launcher for B40 anti-tank rockets, two bolt-action .50 caliber sniper rifles, a Springfield .30 caliber rifle and two M1 Garand rifles before they renounced their membership with BIFF at the headquarters of the 6th IB in Barangay Buayan in Datu Piang, Maguindanao del Sur.

Rillera said he is thankful to the local government units and to the commanding officer of 6th IB, Lt. Col. Michael Glenn Manansala, for securing the surrender of the seven BIFF members.

More than 200 members of the BIFF have surrendered to units of 6th ID in the past 12 months.