  Monday Mar, 04 2024 12:29:28 AM

3 dead as pick-up truck ram tricycle in Sarangani highway

TIMRA Reports • 17:45 PM Sun Mar 3, 2024
68
By: 
John Felix Unson
The wayward pick-up truck that hit a tricycle on a highway in Barangay Tinoto in Maasim town in Sarangani. (From PRO-12)

Two passengers and a driver were killed instantly when a wayward pick-up truck rammed a tricycle head-on at a stretch of a highway in Barangay Tinoto in Maasim town in Sarangani before dawn Friday.

The Sarangani Provincial Police Office, in a report on Saturday to Region 12 police director Brig. Gen. Jimili Macaraeg, said the three tricycle passengers, Loreto Zamora, Jomar Pilon and Erwin Pilon died on the spot from injuries sustained in the accident.

The victims were together in a tricycle driven by one of them, from a beach resort in Maasim, when they were hit by a speeding Toyota Hilux pick-up, driven by Lilian Zamora, from the opposite direction of the highway.

After colliding with the tricycle, Zamora's vehicle swerved towards the side of a highway, damaging a house made only of semi permanent materials.

The accident destroyed the tricycle virtually beyond repair and left Zamora's black pick-up truck badly damaged.

 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

3 dead as pick-up truck ram tricycle in Sarangani highway

Two passengers and a driver were killed instantly when a wayward pick-up truck rammed a tricycle head-on at a stretch of a highway in Barangay Tinoto...

Cotabato City disaster response official slain in ambush

COTABATO CITY - Gunmen killed the operations chief of the Cotabato City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office in a daring ambush here on...

Cotabato City CDRRM officer slain in gun attack

COTABATO CITY - Dead on arrival sa ospital ang Chief Of Operations ng Cotabato City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office na si Jose Raymond...

Unang araw ng fire prevention month, isang bahay sa Cotabato City, nasunog

INAALAM pa ng Bureau of Fire Protection Cotabato City ang pinagmulan ng sunog sa Block 21, Barangay Rosary Heights 8 kahapon ng umaga kung saan isang...

15 BIFF sumuko sa Cotabato City at BARMM government

DALA ang pitong mga matataas na kalibre ng armas ay nagdesisyon ang 15 dating kasapi ng Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters-Karialan Faction na...