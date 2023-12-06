3 face illegal possession of 6 rifles, narcotics raps

COTABATO CITY - The Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region confirmed on Tuesday that the three residents of this city captured last week for possession of six assault rifles, ammunition of various calibers and shabu are soon to have their day in court.

"Corresponding criminal cases had been filed against them using the firearms and shabu confiscated from them as evidence," said the director of the Bangsamoro regional police, Brig. Gen. Allan Nobleza.

Members of different PRO-BAR units and the Cotabato City Police Office seized six M16 assault rifles, assorted ammunition and shabu from Abdulkahar Ampilan Balabaran, Mohaimen Ampilan Dimalen and their female companion, Namraida Ampilan Lumayon during a search last week of their hideout in Pascual area in Barangay Rosary Heights Mother here.

Agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao were also involved in the operation that led to the confiscation of firearms and shabu from the suspects.

Nobleza said the house of the suspects was subjected to an extensive search after the Cotabato CPO had received reports about their alleged possession of firearms and peddling of shabu in this city and in nearby towns in Maguindanao del Sur.

Nobleza said PRO-BAR is thankful to the confidential informants who provided information about their keeping of firearms and shabu in their safehouse.