3 finalists ng Miss U Ph, napili na

ISULAN, Sultan Kudarat - Tatlo sa mga kandidata ng Miss Universe Philippines ang napili bilang finalists ng best in national costume sa ginanap na show sa Sultan Kudarat sports gymnasium kagabi.

Ito ay sina Miss Southern California Jet Hammond, Miss Iloilo Alexie Brooks, Miss Tacloban Tamara Ocier.

Each winner will receive P100,000 in cash.

It was a spectacular display of Filipino ingenuity in design and creativity, with jaw-dropping takes on the theme “Philippine Flora and Fauna.”

Congratulations to ALL our delegates who performed so well! And thank you to the provincial government of Sultan Kudarat led by Gov. Datu Pax Mangudadatu for a memorable evening.

Gagawin ang announcement of winners sa pageant night ng Miss Universe Philippines sa SM Mall of Asia Arena sa PasayCity sa darating na May 22.

May be an image of 8 people and text

May be an image of 5 people and text

May be an image of 5 people, people dancing and text

 

