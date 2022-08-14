  Sunday Aug, 14 2022 01:02:57 AM

3 from ISIS-inspired groups yield in Maguindanao

Mindanao Peace Process • 20:45 PM Sat Aug 13, 2022
John M. Unson
The three men each yielded an M14 assault rifle. (From 6th ID)

CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao - Three members of local terror groups surrendered Friday in Datu Piang town.

Amin and Torren from the Dawlah Islamiya and Mangandili of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters yielded and pledged allegiance to the government through the efforts of local officials and Lt. Col. Glen Manansala of the Army’s 6th Infantry Battalion.

The surrender rite was held in Datu Piang town in the second district of Maguindanao.

Major Gen. Roy Galido, commander of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division, said Saturday the three men, whose real names he declined to reveal for their safety, shall be reintroduced to mainstream society with the help of different government agencies.

The Dawlah Islamiya and the BIFF are known for attacking members who have returned to the fold of law and their relatives.

The allies Dawla Islamiya and BIFF are operating in the fashion of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria.

Both groups are blamed for all deadly bombings in central Mindanao since 2014.

Galido said Amin, Torren and Mangandili each turned in an M14 assault rifle before they renounced their membership with their respective groups Friday in the presence of local officials. 

 

