  Tuesday Oct, 10 2023 10:18:41 PM

3 killed in Gingoog City ambush

TIMRA Reports • 17:30 PM Tue Oct 10, 2023
By: 
John Felix Unson
The truck loaded with motorcycles that gunmen on motorcycles ambushed on Tuesday morning in Gingoog City.

COTABATO CITY - Three in a cargo truck loaded with motorcycles were killed in a daring ambush on Tuesday morning in Gingoog City in Misamis Oriental.

In separate initial statements dispatched at about 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, the Gingoog City Police Station and the Misamis Oriental Provincial Police Office confirmed the atrocity that left a truck driver and two companions, all workers of a motorcycle store in Cagayan de Oro City, dead.

The victims were on their way to Cagayan de Oro City when men on motorcycles trailing behind shot them with M16 assault rifles, at a secluded stretch of a highway in Barangay Aracan in Gingoog City, as they got close.

The truck carrying them and the motorcycles they were to bring to a warehouse flipped and rolled over after its driver was hit in the head with a rifle bullet.

Officials of the Misamis Oriental PPO had told reporters that police investigators and intelligence agents are together working to identify the gunmen behind the ambush for prosecution.

 

