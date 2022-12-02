3 men slain in shootout with cops in Sultan Kudarat

TACURONG CITY – Police authorities in Lambayong, Sultan Kudarat gunned down three teenagers who resisted checkpoint inspection and engaged pursuing lawmen in gunfight at past 12 midnight, police said.

Major Jenahmeel Toñacao, Lambayong town police chief, said the police were conducting crime prevention operation in Purok 4, Barangay Didtaras, Lambayong, Sultan Kudarat at past 12 midnight.

The police noticed three men on board a motorbike heading toward the town proper and flagged them down for inspection.

However, the three men disregarded the checkpoint and sped away forcing police to chase them.

As they fled, the motorbike crashed in Purok Masagana, Barangay Didtaras. Instead of voluntarily yielding to authorities, they fired their guns towards pursuing lawmen.

“This prompted the police to return fire, hitting the three armed men who all fell on the ground,” Toñacao said in his report to Police Regional Director Brig. Gen. Jimili Macaraeg of PRO-12.

No casualty on the government side and the identities of the gunmen are still being verified, police said.

Police rushed them to Evangelista Medical Clinic and Hospital for medical treatment but all were pronounced dead on arrival by the attending physician.

Scene of the Crime Operatives recovered, two caliber .45 pistols, a hand grenade, a Suzuki motorbike and one sachet of shabu from the suspects.

Toñacao said the recovered firearms and grenade were brought to the police station for examination and cross matching while the remains of the trio remained in the hospital awaiting claimants. (PNA)