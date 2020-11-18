3 Moro LGU execs tops CSC's search for outstanding government workers

COTABATO CITY - Three elected Moro executives topped in this year’s regional search for outstanding government workers by the Civil Service Commission-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

Dominador Gonzales, Jr., officer-in-charge of the CSC-BARMM, confirmed Wednesday that Mayors Hanie Bud and Nashiba Gandamra Sumagayan of Maluso, Basilan and Taraka, Lanao del Sur, respectively, and Vice Mayor Ali Lawi Sumandar of Piagapo, Lanao del Sur, have won in the search for outstanding government workers in the region.

Gonzales said they were chosen as outstanding public servants based on their performance as municipal officials.

Bud, now in his second term as mayor of Maluso, one of the 11 towns in Basilan, and Sumagayan both bagged the CSC’s Pag-asa Awards for their efficient management of their respective local government units.

The LGU of Maluso twice received in the past two years the vaunted Seal of Good Local Governance, or SGLG, from the central office of the Department of the Interior and Local Government.

The grant of SGLG to deserving LGUs is a yearly nationwide activity of DILG, premised on “best practices” of recipients, sound fiscal management and active peace and security initiatives.

Sumandar is recipient of the CSC’s Dangal ng Bayan award for 2020, according to Gonzales.

Gonzales said a bloc of employees in the Mindanao State University in Marawi City, the Gandingan Group, helping push MSU’s operation as Mindanao’s largest state-run academic institution forward, was also named “Pag-asa awardee under the group category of the search.

“These awardees qualified for the awards based on criteria set by the Civil Service Commission,” Gonzales said.

An employee of the Social Social Security System in Sulu, Sitti Alhada Abayan, was also chosen to receive the Dangal ng Bayan award.

“We in CSC-BARMM are thankful to all those who helped us facilitate the commission’s search for outstanding government workers in the Bangsamoro region for this year,” Gonzales said.