3 of Pastor Quiboloy's co-accused in child abuse case arrested in Davao

DAVAO CITY - Three followers of Pastor Apollo quiboloy who were co-accused in the child abuse charges against the leader of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ have been arrested in three different places in the region.

National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) Director Archie Albao on Wednesday said the three were arrested in different places, one in Island garden City of Samal, one inside the Jose Maria College Compound and the third in Barangay Tamayong this city.

The Newsline Philippines reported that the arrest was in compliance with the warrant of arrest issued by Judge Dante Baquio of the Regional Trial Court Branch 12.

The six were identified as Quiboloy, Jakielyn Roy, Cresente Canada, Ingrid Canada, Paulene Canada and Sylvia Semañez.

Albao identified the arrested suspects as Paulene Chavez Canada, Sylvia Calija Cemañez and Cresente Chavez Canada.

The three arrested individuals posted P80,000 each as bail bond for their temporary freedom and will be released anytime tonight.

While Quiboloy, Jakielyn Roy and Ingrid Canda remain at-large. The court sets P80,000 bail bond for each accused.

However, the court set P200,000.00 bail in one of the two cases filed against the pastor while the other case was set at P80,000.