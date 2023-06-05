  Monday Jun, 05 2023 06:43:34 PM

4 dead as container van falls on dump truck in Lanao del Norte

TIMRA Reports • 15:30 PM Mon Jun 5, 2023
By: 
John M. Unson

COTABATO CITY --- Four hitchhikers were killed on the spot when a container van, dislodged from an over speeding trailer truck, landed on a dump truck in Sultan Naga Dimaporo town in Lanao del Norte Sunday.

Captain Christian Patayon, acting chief of the Sultan Naga Dimaporo municipal police, identified the fatalities as Robinson Canoos, 51, his 10-year-old son Jussin, Rusita Becoy, 60, and the 50-year-old Samuel Ceniza.

The victims, all residents of Barangay Calipapa, Sultan Naga Dimaporo, were together on the cargo deck of the dump truck where the 40-footer container van landed after it fell from the trailer truck driven by the 41-year-old Joseph Felipe Abalos.

Witnesses had told responding police probers that Abalos was driving the trailer truck so fast and the container van behind, weighing more than 20 tons, fell while he was maneuvering through a curve and landed on the dump truck coming from the opposite end of the highway.

Abalos voluntarily yielded to the police and turned in his driver’s license and the registration papers of the trailer truck.

