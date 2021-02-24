  Wednesday Feb, 24 2021 05:10:33 PM

4 hurt in Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao

Local News • 16:30 PM Wed Feb 24, 2021
19
By: 
John Unson and Ruffa Mokalid

COTABATO CITY --- Four were wounded in an ambush in Barangay Capiton in Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao on Wednesday morning.

One of the victims, a certain Usop Radjak, reportedly succumbed to gunshot wounds while in a hospital.

The other victims were identified as Pagal Abdullah, Tutin Saban and Mustapa Abdullah.

The Datu Odin Sinsuat municipal police, however, cannot confirm yet if Radjak had indeed died from bullet wounds sustained in the attack.

Radjak and his companions were on separate motorcycles en route to their houses in an interior area in Capiton from a dialogue with barangay officials when gunmen positioned along the road shot them with .45 caliber pistols.

Major Romel Dela Vega of the Datu Odin Sinsuat municipal police and companions immediately arrived at the scene to diffuse the tension triggered by the gunshots that reverberated through the barangay and to probe on the incident.

Dela Vega told reporters probers are still to identify the gunmen behind the atrocity.

Investigators found a blood-stained .45 caliber pistol and empty bullet casings in the ambush scene.

 

