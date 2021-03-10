4 more NPAs surrender to Army in Sultan Kudarat province

COTABATO CITY --- Four more members of the New People’s Army in Sultan Kudarat province surrendered to the military Tuesday.

The four NPAs also turned in their firearms before pledging allegiance to the government during a simple rite at the headquarters of the Army’s 7th Infantry Battalion in Isulan, capital town of Sultan Kudarat.

Major Gen. Juvymax Uy, commander of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division, said Wednesday the four NPAs agreed to return to the fold of law through the intercession of officials of the 7th IB and Brig. Gen. Roy Galido of the 601st Brigade.

6th ID records obtained by this online news outfit stated that, as of March 2021, a total of 137 NPAs have yielded to the division in the past 18 months.

The 7th IB and the 601st Brigade are component-units of 6th ID that has secured the surrender of more than 50 NPAs in the past eight months through backdoor dialogues.

Uy said the four former rebels, whose names he withheld for their safety, shall be reintroduced to mainstream society with the help of the local government unit in their respective hometowns.

“We can’t identify them pending their relocation to areas where they are safe. The NPA is known for attacking members who have returned to the fold of law,” Uy said.

Uy said he is thankful to local officials in Sultan Kudarat province for helping units of 6th ID secure the surrender of NPAs through diplomatic initiatives.