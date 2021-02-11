  Thursday Feb, 11 2021 01:03:13 AM

4 notorious gunmen surrender in Datu Blah Sinsuat town

Local News • 17:45 PM Wed Feb 10, 2021
55
By: 
John M. Unson
The surrender of the four gunmen bolstered more the image of Datu Blah Sinsuat as a peaceful seaside town. (John Unson) 

MAGUINDANAO --- Four gunmen men tagged in criminal activities in Datu Blah Sinsuat town surrendered to the police Wednesday.

Brig. Gen. Samuel Rodriguez of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region told reporters Norodin Sinsuat and followers Thong Usman, Amil Sla and Esmael Mohammad yielded through the intercession of the Datu Blah Sinsuat police and the municipal peace and order council.

The multi-sector council, whose members include local Teduray and Maguindanaon elders, is led by Mayor Marshall Sinsuat.

The Datu Blah Sinsuat local government unit received last year a special citation from Bangsamoro Local Government Minister Naguib Sinarimbo and Juvenal Azurin, director for the Bangsamoro region of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency, in recognition of its unrelenting effort to rid its 13 constituent-barangays of drug traffickers.

Rodriguez said Sinsuat and his followers turned in two M16 assault rifles, a .30 caliber Garand rifle and an M79 grenade launcher with four explosive projectiles.

Rodriguez said Sinsuat went underground and engaged in criminal activities for money needed to sustain himself and his coddlers after he was implicated in a 2010 murder case filed at the Regional Trial Court Branch 12 in Cotabato City.

The criminal case, docketed 2010-3908 and handled by the now retired Judge Bansawam Ebrahim, eventually got dismissed for lack of evidence.

“He and his followers decided to surrender after having been convinced that they can be reintroduced to the local communities for them to start life all over again,” Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez said the LGU of Datu Blah Sinsuat, a seaside town in the first district of Maguindanao, assured to help provide interventions needed to hasten the return of the four men to mainstream society.

 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

106 former MILF combatants receive rice aid from Nat’l gov’t, BARMM, UNDP

COTABATO CITY — One-hundred six decommissioned Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) combatants benefitted from the first batch of rice...

4 notorious gunmen surrender in Datu Blah Sinsuat town

MAGUINDANAO --- Four gunmen men tagged in criminal activities in Datu Blah Sinsuat town surrendered to the police Wednesday. Brig. Gen. Samuel...

Driver killed, six hurt in Sultan Kudarat town highway accident

MAGUINDANAO --- A jeepney driver was killed while six others were badly hurt in a road accident in a stretch of the Cotabato-Davao Highway in Sultan...

Power utility technician snatched in upland North Cotabato town

NORTH COTABATO --- Authorities are still clueless on the identities of the gunmen who abducted a solar power technician of the Cotabato Electric...

BARMM provides mobility assistive devices to 1,500 PWDs, senior citizens

COTABATO CITY — Regional health officials announced on Tuesday, Feb. 9, that about 1,500 persons with disability (PWD) and senior citizens across the...