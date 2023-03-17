4 Private Armed Group members yield in Lanao Sur

CAMP SK PENDATUN, Maguindanao del Norte - As part of the ongoing campaign to dismantle Potential Private Armed Group in the Bangsamoro region, elements of Lanao Del Sur PPO, in collaboration with PIU, Butig MPS, 1403rd RMFC, RMFB 14, and 1st PMFC-LDSPPO facilitated the voluntary surrender of the four members of PPAG Pensar Group on March 15, 2023 at Butig MPS, Brgy. Bayabao, Butig, Lanao Del Sur.

The surenderees, whose real names have been withheld for security reasons, also turned over their firearms which included one (1) unit caliber .50 Barret sniper rifle with scope and two (2) live ammunition; one (1) unit Colt caliber 5.56 rifle with defaced serial number; and one (1) unit caliber .45 pistol (no make) without serial number with one (1) magazine and one (1) unit caliber .38 revolver (no make) without serial number that are now under the custody of the Provincial Logistics and Research Development Branch (PLRDB), LDSPPO for safekeeping prior turn-over to Provincial Forensic Unit (PFU), Lanao del Sur.

Meanwhile, the Pensar Group is embroiled in a family feud with a family in Lanao Del Sur and has been listed as Potential Private Armed Group.

Brig. Gen. John Guyguyon, BARMM police regional director, is calling on the other members and leaders of Private Armed Groups in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region to hand over their weapons to the government and return to the folds of law in order to achieve long-term peace in the region. Rest assured that the government will assist them in starting a new life.

Also, he lauded the operating units for their efforts in facilitating the peaceful surrender of Potential Private Armed Groups in the Bangsamoro region.