4 soldiers die in an ambush in MagSur 

DATU HOFFER, Maguindanao del Sur — Four soldiers were killed here after they were ambushed by suspected Dawlah Islamiya Sunday morning, the military here said.

Three of the fatalities members of the 40th Infantry Battalion (IB) and a member of 3rd Army Cavalry under the 601st Infantry Brigade.

They were ambushed at 9 a.m. along the village of Tuayan 1 in Datu Hoffer town in Maguindanao del Sur, according to Brig. General Oriel Pangcog, 601st Infantry Brigade commander.

Pangcog said the victims were all enlisted personnel and their cadavers are now in the 6th Infantry Division in Awang, Datu Odin Sinsuat in Maguindanao del Norte.

“We can’t name them for now because we need to inform their families first,” Pangcog said.

The soldiers are on their way back to their battalion headquarters aboard a civilian vehicle after they bought office supplies when ambushed.

Pangcog said that the group of Daulah Islamiyah terrorists was behind the ambush.

“May malaking accomplishment kasi tayo noong December kung saan maraming namatay sa Daulah members, so malamang, sila rin nasa likod nito,” Pangcog said.

On December 2, 2023, eleven members of the said terrorist group were killed in a military operation in a mountainous part of Mother Tuayan in Datu Hoffer.

The military is now conducting hot pursuit and combat-clearing operations in the area.

Meanwhile, Major General Alex S. Rillera, the commander of 6ID and Joint Task Force Central (JTFC), strongly condemned the attack.

Aside from office supplies, the four soldiers were also tasked to buy food for “iftar.”

"Iftar" is the breaking of the fast after the 6 p.m. prayer during the fasting month of Ramadan

Rilelra said the 40th IB is regularly holding “free iftar” as part of their regular community activity during the fasting month.

“Kinokondena natin sa pinakamataas na antas ang brutal na pagpatay sa ating tropa,” Rillera said.