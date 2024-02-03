  Saturday Feb, 03 2024 04:14:55 AM

4 tricycle passengers die in Sultan Kudarat highway mishap

Local News • 19:30 PM Fri Feb 2, 2024
79
By: 
John M. Unson
The tricycle rammed from behind by a sports utility vehicle was totally wrecked. (John Felix Unson)

COTABATO CITY --- Four commuters died while two others were hurt when a sports utility vehicle rammed from behind a tricycle in Barangay Kalawag 2 in Isulan, Sultan Kudarat on Wednesday night.

The Isulan Municipal Police Station said four passengers of the tricycle that figured in the accident, Gilbert Lanterna, Arante Matignao, Roselyn Vallero and Joseph Cardiente, were declared dead on arrival by physicians at the nearby Sultan Kudarat Provincial Hospital where emergency responders brought them for treatment.

They were in a tricycle hit by the Toyota Fortuner of a policeman, Master Sgt. Jay Relox, while trailing behind.

Lt. Col. Richelu Alucilja, chief of the Isulan municipal police, said on Friday that the victims were on their way home from a community patronal fiesta in Barangay Kenram in the same town when the vehicle of Relox collided with the tricycle carrying them.

Relox is assigned at the Sultan Kudarat Provincial Police Office, according to Alucilja.

Responding probers from the Isulan Municipal Police Station told reporters that tricycle driver Kennedy Santacera and another passenger, Lendo Bataoan, were badly hurt in the accident, now confined in a hospital.

Relox immediately yielded to the Isulan MPS and turned in his driver’s license and Toyota Fortuner. 

 

 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

4 tricycle passengers die in Sultan Kudarat highway mishap

COTABATO CITY --- Four commuters died while two others were hurt when a sports utility vehicle rammed from behind a tricycle in Barangay Kalawag 2 in...

BARMM leaders oppose separation of Mindanao

COTABATO CITY – The chief minister of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), has called on all Bangsamoro to help protect...

2 retired Filipino bishops in Mindanao pass away

MANILA - Two retired Catholic prelates passed away on Thursday. In separate social media posts, the dioceses of Tandag and Malaybalay...

Ilang lugar sa Region 12, nagsuspende ng klase

KORONADAL CITY - Ilang LGUs nagdeklara ng pagsuspinde ng klase dahil sa Trough of Low Pressure Area (LPA). Nagsuspinde ng klase ang ilang local...

Cotabato Light skeds power service interruption for Sunday, Feb 4

COTABATO CITY - The Cotabato Light and Power Company has scheduled a power interruption affecting power consumers along Pansacala Street,...