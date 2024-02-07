41 workers of Apex Mining still missing, 45 rescued from landslide

DAVAO CITY – The Eastern Mindanao Command (Eastmincom) reported Wednesday that out of the 86 employees of the Apex Mining Co. initially reported trapped, 45 have been rescued and 41 are still missing.

Lt. Col. Rosa Ma. Cristina Rosete-Manuel, Eastmincom spokesperson, said that of the 45 rescued persons, three are in critical condition requiring urgent air evacuation while 42 others remain in an evacuation area.

“Efforts continue to locate and rescue the remaining 41 individuals, as declared by Apex Mines. At approximately 00:15 a.m., the rescue operation was halted under the direction of Congressman Ruel Gonzaga, Acting as Incident Post Commander, due to hazardous conditions and the deteriorating situation on the ground,” Manuel said in a statement.

Some 86 families, consisting of some 600 persons in neighboring communities, have been evacuated to safer locations

“However, there are reports of unaccounted individuals believed to be affected by the landslide,” Manuel said.

Emergency communication teams from the Army's 1001st Infantry Brigade have been deployed to establish radio contact within the affected vicinity and temporary command posts (TCPs).

Meanwhile, Manuel said the Army's 25th Infantry Battalion has also established a TCP at Tagbaros Patrol Base while the 1001st Brigade is coordinating efforts at the Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council and the Provincial Incident Command Post to provide disaster management assistance.

“Rescue teams are on standby in various locations near the incident site,” Manuel said, adding that 14 military vehicles have been mobilized to support rescue operations, alongside other vehicles from various organizations and government agencies.

Various pieces of heavy equipment from Apex Mining are also on standby, she added, awaiting optimal conditions to resume clearing operations. (PNA)