5 BIFF lay down guns, rejoin mainstream in North Cotabato

CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao – Five more lawless armed men renounced on Wednesday their membership with the outlawed BIFF-Karialan Faction and pledged allegiance to the government bringing their firearms and high explosives during a simple presentation held at the Headquarters of 602nd Infantry (Liberator) Brigade in Camp Lucero, Barangay Poblacion, Carmen, Cotabato morning of July 20, 2022.

To date, a total of 138 Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) and nine Dawlah Islamiyah Abu Torayfe Group have surrendered to the different units under 6th Infantry Division (6th ID) since January this year.

According to Lieutenant Colonel Rommel Mundala, Battalion Commander of 90th Infantry (Bigkis Lahi) Battalion the said endeavor was a joint effort of the government troops, community, and the local government.

“The said members of the BIFF – Karialan Faction wanted now to renew their lives by living in a peaceful community”, Lt. Col. Mundala said.

They turned over their two Garand Rifles, two M14 Sniper Rifles, and one 60mm Mortar.

Alias Rodin said his group had been tired of fighting the government and running away from air and ground attacks of government forces.

“Malaki ang tinatanaw naming pag-asa sa kasalukuyang pamahalaan at sa mga pinuno nito,” Rodin said in the vernacular.

Colonel Jovencio Gonzales, Commander of 602Bde said the five BIFF men agreed to return to the folds of law through the efforts of the local government unit and officials of the 90th Infantry Battalion.

“We ought to thank the LGU for helping convince them to return to mainstream society,” Col. Gonzales said.

Major General Roberto Capulong, 6ID and JTF Central Acting Commander is calling to other remaining members of the said terror group to yield and embrace the peaceful living in their community. “I call on other BIFF out there to consider the reconciliation program of the government,” Maj. Gen. Capulong pleaded.

The surrenderers will get a livelihood package from the government.