  Wednesday Sep, 20 2023 12:37:18 PM

5-member GenSan shabu peddling gang busted

TIMRA Reports • 08:45 AM Wed Sep 20, 2023
107
By: 
John Felix Unson
Police visibility in Gen. Santos City. (Photo from GenSan PNP)

COTABATO CITY - Plainclothes police agents seized P612,000 worth of shabu from a five-member group that fell in a sting in Barangay Mabuhay in General Santos City late Tuesday.

Brig. Gen. Jimili Lopez Macaraeg, director of the Police Regional Office-12, said the suspects, Randy Armetia Jimenez, Mae Mendoza Jimenez, Sherwin Tumbaga Basir, Ruel Nuñez Candawan, and Danilo Gellasa Crisostomo are now detained, to be prosecuted for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Macaraeg said the suspects yielded peacefully when they sensed that they had sold P612,000 worth of shabu to non-uniformed agents of PRO-12 and the General Santos City Police Office in a tradeoff at about 8:00 p.m.  Tuesday in Barangay Mabuhay.

Macaraeg said the entrapment operation that resulted in their arrest was laid with the help of tipsters privy to their alleged peddling of shabu in Barangay Mabuhay and other areas in General Santos City.

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Kasamahan ng babaeng minor na nalunod sa T'boli, South Cotabato, kinasuhan ng PNP

KORONADAL CITY - Kasalukuyang nananatili sa kustodiya ng T'boli PNP ang dalawang kasama ng menor de edad na nalunod noong nakaraang linggo....

BARMM intensifies rice price cap monitoring

COTABATO CITY — The Bangsamoro Government started mobilizing price monitors in the region on Sept. 11 to intensify its effort to prevent price...

Cops confiscate smuggled cigarettes in Kidapawan

COTABATO CITY - Policemen and soldiers in Kidapawan City together foiled on Tuesday night an attempt to smuggle to Digos City P437,000 worth of...

Tricycle driver at pulis, nagtalo sa Libungan, North Cotabato, driver nabaril ng pulis

COTABATO CITY - KASONG Frustrated Homicide ang isinampa ng Libungan PNP sa kasapi nito na si Corporal Noel Bien Tayong Noble matapos niyang barilin...

5-member GenSan shabu peddling gang busted

COTABATO CITY - Plainclothes police agents seized P612,000 worth of shabu from a five-member group that fell in a sting in Barangay Mabuhay in...