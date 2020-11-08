6 Reds surrender to Army in Maguindanao

CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao -- Six communist rebels operating in the borders of Maguindanao and Sultan Kudarat have surrendered to the military on Friday, the Army’s 6th Infantry Division said Sunday.

New Peoples Army rebels Darwin Lion Buti, Aquilyn Dulunan Buti, Kenken Angkeg, Ariel Angkeg, Eric Angkeg, and Sonny Narciso Florencio, turned over their rifles to the operating units of the 6th ID.

Major Gen. Juvymax Uy, 6th ID chief, said the rebels decided to surrender after they were convinced that their cause was useless and meaningless.

Florencio was a squad leader of the 1st Squad, Dragon Fruit Platoon, Sub-Regional Command Daguma, Far South Mindanao Regional Committee.

Aquilyn and Darwin were NPA medics and the rest were foot soldier of Cherry Mobile Platoon.

Uy said the surrender was facilitated by the 6th Infantry Battalion, in coordination with the local governments of Upi, Maguindanao and Lebak, Sultan Kudarat, and intelligence operatives.

“We welcome you back to the real world and we assure you that we will guide you to start a new life with your respective families,” Gen. Uy, also commander of the Joint Task Force Central, told the former communist combatants.