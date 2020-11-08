  Sunday Nov, 08 2020 10:25:31 AM

6 Reds surrender to Army in Maguindanao

Local News • 09:00 AM Sun Nov 8, 2020
16
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez

CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao -- Six communist rebels operating in the borders of Maguindanao and Sultan Kudarat have surrendered to the military on Friday, the Army’s 6th Infantry Division said Sunday.

New Peoples Army rebels Darwin Lion Buti, Aquilyn Dulunan Buti, Kenken Angkeg, Ariel Angkeg, Eric Angkeg, and Sonny Narciso Florencio, turned over their rifles to the operating units of the 6th ID.

Major Gen. Juvymax Uy, 6th ID chief, said the rebels decided to surrender after they were convinced that their cause was useless and meaningless.

Florencio was a squad leader of the 1st Squad, Dragon Fruit Platoon, Sub-Regional Command Daguma, Far South Mindanao Regional Committee.

Aquilyn and Darwin were NPA medics and the rest were foot soldier of Cherry Mobile Platoon.

Uy said the surrender was facilitated by the 6th Infantry Battalion, in coordination with the local governments of Upi, Maguindanao and Lebak, Sultan Kudarat, and intelligence operatives.

“We welcome you back to the real world and we assure you that we will guide you to start a new life with your respective families,” Gen. Uy, also commander of the Joint Task Force Central, told the former communist combatants.

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

NDBC COVID-19 WATCH: BARMM records 6 new cases

COTABATO CITY - The Ministry of Health in the Bangsamoro Region in Muslim Mindanao (MOH-BARMM) today said six new Covid-19 infections have been...

NDBC COVID-19 WATCH: 51 patients recover, 78 new cases, 2 fatalities

COTABATO CITY - The Department of Health in the Soccsksargen region has recorded that 51 Covid-19 patients in the region have defeated the virus as...

6 Reds surrender to Army in Maguindanao

CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao -- Six communist rebels operating in the borders of Maguindanao and Sultan Kudarat have surrendered to the military on...

My soul is thirsting for you, O Lord my God

Reading 1 WIS 6:12-16 Resplendent and unfading is wisdom, and she is readily perceived by those who love her, and found by those who seek her....

Maguindanao, Lanao Sur villages get QIPs from Relief International, UNYPAD

COTABATO CITY – The Relief International (RI) and its local partner, the United Youth for Peace and Development (UNYPAD), awarded quick Impact...