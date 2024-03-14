6ID commander visits farthest patrol bases in JTFC area

CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao del Norte - In a gesture of appreciation for their unwavering dedication to maintaining peace and order in the country, Major General Alex S. Rillera PA, commander of the 6th Infantry (Kampilan) Division, Philippine Army, personally visited two remote Patrol Bases in South Cotabato and Maguindanao del Sur this morning (March 14, 2024).

Major General Rillera, along with his team, first visited the Tudok Patrol Base under 5th Special Forces Battalion located in Sitio Bila, Brgy. Tudok, T’boli, South Cotabato, to extend gratitude and support to the brave frontline defenders recognized by the military for their significant role in upholding peace and order.

Continuing his visit, the Division Commander proceeded to the Volkan Itaw Patrol Base, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Delta Company of the 57th Infantry Battalion in Brgy. Itaw, South Upi, Maguindanao del Sur.

During the visit, Major General Rillera distributed various forms of assistance, including uniforms, food packs, military paraphernalia, and more, to the members of the Civilian Active Auxiliary (CAA) stationed at these bases.

This activity serves as part of the commemoration of the 127th anniversary of the Philippine Army, highlighting the commitment of the organization to recognize and support the invaluable contributions of its members, particularly those stationed in remote and challenging areas.