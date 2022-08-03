  Wednesday Aug, 03 2022 09:43:02 PM

6ID lady soldiers lead peace ops in Central Mindanao

Mindanao Peace Process • 17:00 PM Wed Aug 3, 2022
Edwin O. Fernandez
PEACE ADVOCATES. A female soldier under the Army’s 6th Infantry Division’s Task Group Bangis hands over a relief pack to a resident during a peace mission at Barangay Kablacan in Maasim, Sarangani province.(6th ID photos)

CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao – Task Group Bangis (TGB), the newly formed peacekeeping unit of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division (ID), has fielded female soldiers in the forefront of their peace missions in Central Mindanao.

Lt. Col. Michael Angelo Candole, the TGB commander, said the female soldiers will regularly accompany the Army in their humanitarian endeavors in the far-flung areas.

“These female soldiers are to provide support to the local government and other agencies, not limited to our outreach programs and medical missions,” Candole said in a statement Wednesday.

A platoon of women TGB soldiers participated Tuesday in a medical and outreach program conducted in Barangay Kablacan in Maasim, Sarangani province.

They participated in the medical consultation, operation “tuli” (circumcision), delivery of medicines and vitamins, hygiene awareness for teenagers, kids’ recreational activities, feeding program, operation “gupit” (haircut), minor operations, and relief goods distribution.

At least 100 beneficiaries, mostly indigents, benefited from the program carried out by joint Army, police, and local government unit (LGU) personnel.

“Deploying our female troops in these efforts is not only the right thing to do but also a smart move to win the hearts and minds of our local people, especially those at the grassroots level,” said Lt. Colonel Anhouvic Atilano, the Army's 38th Infantry Battalion commander who organized the outreach. (PNA)

