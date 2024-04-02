  Tuesday Apr, 02 2024 10:47:11 PM

6th ID chief vows all out support for peaceful plebiscite in SGA-BARMM

Mindanao Peace Process • 19:30 PM Tue Apr 2, 2024
6th ID news release

CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao del Norte - Major General Alex S. Rillera PA, Commander of the 6th Infantry (Kampilan) Division and Joint Task Force Central, expressed his full support for the plebiscite creating eight towns in North Cotabato, now called Special Geographic Area of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

This commitment was made during the 2nd Command Conference today, April 2, 2024, at the Multi-Purpose Hall of PRO12 in Tambler, General Santos City.

According to Maj. Gen. Rillera, "In this crucial democratic process, we stand firmly with the Bangsamoro People in their quest for self-determination and a hopeful future.”

Commissioner-in-Charge of Plebiscites, Atty. Jelian H. Panal, announced that the plebiscite for creating eight municipalities in 63 barangays of Cotabato Province will take place on April 13, 2024.

BARMM Government has previously encouraged residents of the 63 barangays to participate in the upcoming plebiscite.

