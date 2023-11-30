  Thursday Nov, 30 2023 10:37:43 PM

6th ID, JTF Central confiscate 80 FAs in 2 months

Mindanao Peace Process • 20:00 PM Thu Nov 30, 2023
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez
PEACE COUNCIL LEADERS. Army Maj. Gen. Alex Rillera, 6th Infantry Division and Joint Task Force Central chief, in a huddle with South Cotabato Gov. Reynaldo Tamayo Jr (left), RPOC-12 chair, before the council meeting today in Isulan, SK

CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao del Norte – In a span of two months, the Army-led Joint Task Force Central, headed by Maj. Gen. Alex Rillera, has confiscated 80 assorted highpowered firearms in various law enforcement operations in south-central Mindanao region.

Rillera, also commander of 6th Infantry “Kampilan” Division, presented the confiscated firearms to the 4th Quarter Regional Peace and Order Council Meeting of Region 12 in Isulan, Sultan Kudarat.

Since January, more than 150 loose firearms have been seized by Army units under the 6th ID in the provinces of Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao del Norte, Maguindanao del Sur, South Cotabato, part of North Cotabato and Sarangani province.

These war materials were seized from lawless elements like communist New Peoples’ Army (NPA), Private Armed Groups (PAG), Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) and Dawlah Islamiyah.

Rillera said of the 80 firearms, 51 percent are loose guns while others have expired licenses and the rest were those from the hands of lawless elements.

Rillera told RPOC-12, headed by South Cotabato Gov. Reynaldo Tamayo Jr, that 16 improvised explosive devices were also confiscated and safely deactivated.

“A total of 56 persons from various threat groups were unfortunately neutralized during intensified military operations,” Rillera said.

