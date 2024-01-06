6th ID, JTF Central to intensify military ops vs threat groups in its AOR

CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao del Norte – The leadership of the 6th Infantry (Kampilan) Division and Joint Task Force Central reaffirms its commitment to strengthen ongoing military operations against threat groups in this part of Mindanao.

Major General Alex S. Rillera, 6th Infantry Division commander and chief of JTF-Central, highlighted the success of the peace efforts last year conducted by the military in collaboration with local government units, stakeholders, and citizens of Central and South-Central Mindanao.

According to Maj. Gen. Rillera, the military has successfully neutralized approximately 535 members of various threat groups, including the communist terrorist group (CTG), local terrorist groups such as BIFF, Daulah Islamiyah, armed lawless groups, and other lawless elements in the past year, 2023.

Among those eliminated were high-value targets within the ranks of communist groups, including Martin Min Fay alias Kidlat (Vice Commander of GF Musa); Rowe Libot (CTG recruiter); Alga Dalimbang (Squad Leader, Timlas Platoon); alias Agpol (Team Leader of Platoon Madrid); Arnold Laugo Amad alias Bambam (CO/2nd Deputy Secretary, GF MUSA, FSMR); Joseph Longan alias Michael (CO Beijing Platoon); Saliki Matilak alias Ingkang/Limond/Mondo (Squad Leader/Bomber of Beijing Platoon, SRC DAGUMA, FSMR); Rey Masot Zambrano alias Dodong/ alias Tres (CO, TIMLAS PLTN, ROC/RSDG, FSMR) and many others.

Notable achievements against local terrorist groups last year (2023) include the neutralization of alias Boy Jacket (BIFF Field Commander) and alias Abunasria (BIFF – Bungos Faction Sub-leader). The group led by Abdulrah Sapal, also known as Bro Sapal, the alleged new overall Amir of DI-Philippines, and second-in-command Nasser Guinaid Saptullah, also known as Nasser, took over as the leader of DI-TG, following the demise of alias Abu Turaifie. Nasser, along with nine followers, was also killed in an operation conducted by JTFC on the first day of December 2023.

JTF Central conducted 38 legitimate operations resulting in the demise of 57 individuals and injury to 22. A total of 262 surrendered, 45 were arrested, and 149 were apprehended in various operations, including those with outstanding warrants.

The military seized 363 different types of weaponry in 2023, including confiscated firearms, and recovered 207 IED/UXO and explosive materials. A total of 570 war materials, including firearms and explosives, were removed from unauthorized individuals.

Military forces recovered 37 enemy camps in different locations across Central and South-Central Mindanao.

The ongoing operations have not only effectively diminished immediate threats but have also played a vital role in enhancing the overall security landscape in the region. The surrender momentum among various groups persists, further fueled by the promises of hope and a peaceful life extended through the BARMM's TUGON program and AGILA HAVEN. Additionally, local government units, supported by the Local – NTF ELCAC, actively contribute to the successful transition of surrendered communist terrorists.

The accomplishments of JTFC and Team Kampilan are evident in the noteworthy instances of surrender, coupled with the efficient seizure and voluntary turn-in of weapons and war materials.

Rillera attributed this remarkable success to the unwavering dedication and commitment of the Kampilan Troopers, emphasizing that every contribution, regardless of size, played a crucial role in achieving this milestone.

"As we approach the final fight against insurgency, the involvement of local government units, communities, and stakeholders remains paramount. The unity and collective effort showcased by JTFC, 6ID, and all those involved have demonstrated that through cooperation, determination, and a shared vision of a peaceful region, even the most formidable challenges can be overcome in the years to come," Rillera said.