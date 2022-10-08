6th ID's Maj. Gen Galido to new Army privates: “Avoid drugs, do what is right”

CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao – The Army’s 6th Infantry “Kampilan” Division now has 88 new soldiers who will help in peacekeeping mission of the Armed Forces in South-Central Mindanao.

On Friday, 69 male and 19 female soldiers completed their Basic Military Training from the 6th Division Training School in Barangay Semba, Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguidanao.

Maj. Gen. Roy Galido, 6th ID commander, officiated the oath of office of 88 new Army privates belonging to Class 708-2021 Bagtikan (Bagong Tinakdang Kalasag ng Bayan) class.

Private Sharmaine Salvilla of Lebak, Sultan Kudarat topped the class while Private Mark Anthony Nietes received the Top Gun Award for registering 100 percent rating in marksmanship.

Maj. Gen. Galido, also commander of Joint Task Force Central (JTFC), urged the young soldier to managed their pay and keep savings while still new in military service. He also urged them “never to engage in illegal drugs or anything against the law and do good at all times.”

“I also urged your parents to support your son/daughter soldiers who chose to serve the country. They are now part of the government, entrust them to us,” he told parents who were present during the graduation rites.

PHOTO: New Army privates celebrate after completing basic military training and are now part of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP).