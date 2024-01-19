7 dead, 5 remain missing in Davao de Oro landslide

MONKAYO, Davao de Oro – Seven persons died, another severely injured, while five others remain missing in Mt. Diwata, Monkayo town in this province due to the landslide on Thursday.

In an interview, Monkayo information officer Jergrace Cabag said five out of the seven fatalities were kids, including the injured victim.

All dead victims were already transported to a local funeral home, she added.

Cabag said the victims were attending a prayer meeting in the residence owned by the Gumatin family when the tragedy struck.

“Along with other members of their religious group, they were conducting a prayer meeting in that house,” Cabag said, adding they received the incident report past noontime on Thursday.

Cabag said that rescue and retrieval operations for the five other missing persons were temporarily halted due to heavy downpours.

Aside from the continuous rain, she said one of the factors as to why the soil in the area became swollen was due to the 5.7 magnitude quake in Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur on Wednesday night.

Governor Dorothy Gonzaga has assured burial assistance to the families of the dead victims.

Meanwhile, Monkayo Mayor Manuel E. Zamora ordered a forced evacuation Thursday afternoon of residents near the landslide area, citing the continuous downpours and the ongoing threat of more landslides in the mountainous village. (PNA)