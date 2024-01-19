  Friday Jan, 19 2024 12:38:24 AM

7 dead, 5 remain missing in Davao de Oro landslide

Climate Change/Environment • 21:15 PM Thu Jan 18, 2024
85
By: 
Che Palicte
Remains of the dead landslide victims in Mt. Diwata, Monkayo, Davao de Oro, are brought to a funeral home on Thursday. Seven persons died while five remain missing due to the landslide on the same day. (PNA photo by Robinson Niñal Jr.)

MONKAYO, Davao de Oro – Seven persons died, another severely injured, while five others remain missing in Mt. Diwata, Monkayo town in this province due to the landslide on Thursday.

In an interview, Monkayo information officer Jergrace Cabag said five out of the seven fatalities were kids, including the injured victim.

All dead victims were already transported to a local funeral home, she added.

Cabag said the victims were attending a prayer meeting in the residence owned by the Gumatin family when the tragedy struck.

“Along with other members of their religious group, they were conducting a prayer meeting in that house,” Cabag said, adding they received the incident report past noontime on Thursday.

Cabag said that rescue and retrieval operations for the five other missing persons were temporarily halted due to heavy downpours.

Aside from the continuous rain, she said one of the factors as to why the soil in the area became swollen was due to the 5.7 magnitude quake in Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur on Wednesday night.

Governor Dorothy Gonzaga has assured burial assistance to the families of the dead victims.

Meanwhile, Monkayo Mayor Manuel E. Zamora ordered a forced evacuation Thursday afternoon of residents near the landslide area, citing the continuous downpours and the ongoing threat of more landslides in the mountainous village. (PNA)

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

7 dead, 5 remain missing in Davao de Oro landslide

MONKAYO, Davao de Oro – Seven persons died, another severely injured, while five others remain missing in Mt. Diwata, Monkayo town in this...

22 families get anti-child labor grant from MOLE-BARMM

COTABATO CITY - Up to 22 families here with children employed as laborers received an initial cash assistance as a startup fund for small...

Sec. Galvez, Gen. Rillera join Bishop Ulama Dialogue meeting in Cotabato City

CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao del Norte - In commemoration of the 10th Anniversary of the January 24 Peace Day, the Mindanao Ulama-Bishop Dialogue...

BTA committee okays bill granting aid to elders, sickly mujahideens

COTABATO CITY - The Committees on Social Services and Development (CSSD) and Finance, Budget, and Management (CFBM) jointly approved BTA Bill No. 44...

Cotabato Light announces sked power service interruption

COTABATO CITY -The Cotabato Light and Power Company (Cotabato Light) announced Wednesdayh of the scheduled power interruption affecting...