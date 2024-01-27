  Saturday Jan, 27 2024 12:58:35 PM

9 DI slain in Army operation in Lanao Sur

Local News • 06:45 AM Sat Jan 27, 2024
By: 
Mat Tagoranao /contributor

MARAWI CITY – At least nine members of Dawlah Islamiyah-Maute terrorist group were killed while four infantry men were hurt during intense firefight in the village of Tapurog, Piagapo, Lanao del Sur, the Army said Saturday.

Brig. Gen. Yegor Rey Baroquillo Jr., Army’s 103rd Infantry Brigade commander, said in an interview that government forces clashed with about 15 heavily armed terrorists believed to be perpetrators of the Dec. 3 bombing in MSU Marawi.

Baroquillo, citing reports from the ground, said the slain DI members were identified only through their aliases.  They are Mikdad, alias Omar, alias Hamza, alias Imam, alias Abdullah, alias Muhajeer, alias Mauwiyah, alias Mohaimen and an unidentified man.

The Army believed their companions who managed to escape were also injured.

Eight firearms with ammunition and personal belongings of the slain terrorist were recovered at the encounter site, a thickly forested and upland village in Piagapo.

Military operations are continuing, Baroquillo said. 

